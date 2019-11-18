OWOSSO — For nearly 20 years, Caledonia Township resident Sandy Zwolensky has offered area residents an invaluable gift: time for themselves.
Zwolensky was named Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County’s Volunteer of the Year Thursday. The group’s mission statement is, “A gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs, and their families,” and Zwolensky has taken that message to heart.
“Sandy has been a great volunteer for close to 20 years. Throughout that time she has helped so many different people and families, she’s just a wonderful advocate for them and really loyal,” said Helen Howard, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County’s executive director.
Respite Volunteers conducted its annual awards night Thursday at the Shiawassee Arts Council.
“I’m very humbled by it, I love the people at Respite and I love working with the elderly. I’m more than surprised and elated,” Zwolensky said.
Zwolensky said caring for her mother initially piqued her interest in volunteering with Respite Volunteers. She became a volunteer in 2001 after she saw an article in The Argus-Press that said Respite Volunteers was looking for help.
“My mother at that time had had a stroke and us (sisters) were taking care of her, so I clipped out the article and said, ‘Mom I know you’re the one who sent me this to look at so when you leave this world I’m going to go be a volunteer,’” she explained.
She said from the time she was young she always had an appreciation for caring for the elderly.
“Me and my sisters would go and visit with my grandma when we were younger and we realized later on that we were going to grandmas and got to play cards, but we didn’t know she enjoyed it just as much as we did,” Zwolensky said.
Zwolensky said her time volunteering with the elderly is something of a tradition she has tried to pass on to her own children, Stacy and Phil, who are adults now.
“Toward the end, my grandma was in a nursing home so I would take my kids to go see her,” she said. “I saw a bulletin at my church that said the nursing home needed people to play bingo and bananas every Saturday, so I volunteered. I would take my kids in there with their band instruments, older people always love kids. My kids still remember it and now I take my granddaughter so see the lady I’m matched with.”
Through Respite, Zwolensky is matched with a woman who reminds her a lot of her mother.
“I call her my adopted mother and she calls me her adopted daughter when she introduces me,” Zwolensky said.
They have been paired together for about three years. The woman is 89 and lives with her nephew so she doesn’t get many visitors, Zwolensky said.
“She just lights up when I come through the door and she can’t wait to tell me what she’s done that day or that week. Sometimes she will call me on the phone if something exciting happens and she just knows I really enjoy her company,” she said.
Zwolensky said the smiles she gets are her favorite thing about volunteering.
“She’s looking out the window five minutes before I get there,” she said. “It really makes my day and makes me feel like I’m needed. She reminds me a lot of my mom. She’s just a sweet little thing who’s happy-go-lucky.”
The pair do a number of activities together; some of their favorites include feeding the birds and sharing old memories. There isn’t a set schedule, and sometimes they just sit and talk.
“I love to hear about the olden days. I had a lady who lived in Durand and she would tell me about the Great Depression all the time,” Zwolensky said. “It’s not so much about providing healthcare services as it is about companionship. It’s a friend that comes through the door, doesn’t expect anything and just wants to visit.”
She said the family members appreciate her efforts, as well.
For some family members caring for an elderly loved one can be a full-time job. Respite Volunteers give caregivers a break and allows them tend to their own lives.
Zwokensky has lived in the area her entire life; she graduated from Owosso High School. After high school, she went to work for General Telephone where she worked for a number of years before leaving to raise her kids in 1978.
Zwokensky and her husband Rick recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. The two have known each other since they were young.
“He lived next to my grandmother and at first I hated him because he stole my lawn mowing job, that’s how long I’ve known him,” Zwolensky said.
In her spare time, she enjoys golfing and attends St. Joseph Catholic Church, which was presented the Diz Clark Respite Volunteer Church Liason Award.
