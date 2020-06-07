Bending the curve

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson has been leading a nonstop fight to slow the local spread of COVID-19 for four months, and although new cases have flattened, the effort isn’t over yet.
Johnson said he’s proud of his team and the community’s response to the pandemic. However, what he regards as the most stressful period of his career to date has produced a couple of unexpected personal results.
His hair has grown long and shaggy. And there’s something else.
“I’ve gotten a few gray hairs,” Johnson, 43, admitted earlier this week during a talk at the health department offices in Corunna. “And I do need a haircut. I’m waiting for barbers to get the go-ahead to reopen.”
It’s a moment of levity in the midst of a health crisis that appears to be ebbing after months of state-mandated lockdown and social distancing.
On Friday, Shiawassee County celebrated a week with no new confirmed cases or deaths, the longest stretch since the coronavirus appeared in the county March 25. Cases have remained at 241, while deaths are holding steady at 26. Officials say 3,972 county residents have been tested for the respiratory illness, with 3,611 tests coming back negative. Of those infected, 191 have recovered.
“I’m pleased,” Johnson said. “We’re heading in the right direction. If we hadn’t taken all those steps I’m scared where we would be. Our team has made an extraordinary effort and we’re still in it, but I have seen a lot of positives. We have bent the curve.”
Joining the Shiawassee County Health Department in 2000 and becoming health director in 2014, Johnson has faced other public health challenges: Stopping the spread of hepatitis A, improving immunization rates and public health education, and providing family planning and health services.
But dealing with the local impact of a global pandemic was a different matter entirely.
“Nothing could have prepared us for what would come,” he said.
Word about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China in January prompted enough concern to monitor the situation closely. When the virus spread to Washington state, Johnson knew it was time to take action.
He assembled a “strike team” in February composed of nurses, health department staff and other county personnel. At first, the team met twice a week. As the crisis grew in early March, the team upped meetings to five days a week. Then seven days.
“I never felt overwhelmed but I did wonder early on how we were going to get control over this,” Johnson said. “It really hit me when I saw younger (infected) people on ventilators. I thought, uh-oh. I knew we were going to get through this, but it was stressful.”
County officials activated an emergency operation center in the basement of the health department. The team included Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner and Environmental Health Director Casey Elliott.
“You’re only as strong as your team and my team is strong,” Johnson said.
As team members scrambled to get their hands on enough personal protective equipment to supply front-line workers and implement testing in hard-hit area nursing homes, among many other steps, Johnson provided leadership and expertise.
“Larry’s not a doctor, but he is very knowledgeable in the overall picture and has access to resources. I think people look up to him for his expertise and that builds credibility,” said David Schulte, superintendent of the Shiawassee Regional Education District, who consulted with Johnson on a regular basis about school-related coronavirus issues.
“I appreciated his calm, cool and steady communication, and his reaching out to partners in the community to keep us up to date on CDC guidelines.”
Koerner’s role on the team was to interpret Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s series of executive orders, providing guidance on such questions as what constitutes an “essential business.”
“I really enjoyed working with Larry,” Koerner said. “Professionally, he has gone above and beyond, working around the clock to stop this disease from spreading. He’s an outstanding professional and he’s done a great job. I have enjoyed being part of the team and I think we work well together.”
Johnson may have developed his strong work ethic while growing up in Iron Mountain — Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo’s home town — in the Upper Peninsula. He earned a bachelor’s degree from MSU and a master’s from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he met his future wife, Krista.
The couple moved to Shiawassee County for Johnson’s job with the health department two decades ago. Their three children attend Owosso schools, where Johnson serves as a football coach.
“We fell in love with Owosso and the community,” Johnson said.
“Larry’s not from around here, but he’s very much adopted this community,” said Elliott, a colleague of Johnson’s for 15 years. “He’s very dedicated to this community, and ever since this health crisis hit, he’s never stopped. He just really cares about the health of the community, and I think that’s a great thing.”
Since getting promoted to health director six years ago, Johnson has created such new programs as health education and opened the county’s first family planning and health services clinic. For six years, his health department has achieved a perfect score in its state accreditation review, and was recognized by the state as one of the best health departments in Michigan.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on regular health services, but they could resume soon, if the curve stays flat. Johnson said he is hoping for a permanent fix in the form of a vaccine combined with herd immunity. He said his next big step will be to coordinate the vaccination of the county’s 70,000 residents by means of mobile clinics.
Maybe then Johnson will finally get a chance to visit the family’s small cabin on the Yellow Dog River in the U.P., north of Marquette. Not to mention, get a haircut.
In the meantime: “We’re using science and epidemiology to make our decisions here. We haven’t opened too soon or all at once, and Michigan is trending in the right direction,” Johnson said.
“I’m very hopeful, and I want to believe the work we’ve done here has helped and that the majority of people have followed what the health department has advised. We’ve been honest with people from the start, and people respond to facts and truth.
“I’m proud of the way residents have responded,” he continued. “They took it seriously and did a lot to help us bend the curve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.