Anti-drug group forms, will meet

CORUNNA — Officials announced this week a group called Shiawassee County Families Against Narcotics (FAN) has been created to assist with providing support and education to the community about the severity of drugs and addiction.
A group of community organizers created the chapter to address the epidemic surrounding drug use in Shiawassee County and to raise awareness, along with bringing hope to residents, the group said in a press release.
According to Shiawassee County Health and Wellness, 5 percent of seventh-graders and 11 percent of the high schoolers in Shiawassee County reported taking a prescription drug not prescribed to them within the past month.
The Shiawassee County FAN Chapter will be working with other organizations in the community to battle drugs. The chapter will work with individuals seeking help who are not currently in the criminal justice system; and to enact programs that can assist individuals as well as their family members.
FAN will provide the community with support, education and the resources.
The first community open forum is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Owosso High School media center.
There will be forums for the community to participate and learn about how to stop the drug epidemic, as well as provide a support network for individuals and their families.
The group will meet the third Thursday of the month at the same location and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.