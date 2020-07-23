CORUNNA — As the state of Michigan surpassed 75,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday, Shiawassee County health officials announced local infections are once again trending upward after weeks of relative stagnation.
In its weekly update Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported the number of local cases has risen to 273 confirmed infections, up by 11 from 262 reported cases a week ago.
There are currently eight active cases of the virus in the county, according to the health department, and 238 people have been deemed recovered. Twenty-seven county residents have died of COVID-19 related issues — none since July 1.
Statewide, health officials reported 523 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. Overall, the state has reported 75,248 cases and 6,141 deaths since March.
Throughout the month of June, Shiawassee County remained relatively unscathed by the coronavirus, with only four confirmed cases reported.
July has proven to be a different story, however, as cases have jumped by more than 20 this month, from 251 confirmed infections July 1 to 273 Wednesday, according to the health department. During that same span, recoveries increased by 21 to 238 locally.
The health department has also identified several potential COVID-19 exposure sites in recent weeks, as El Potrero Mexican Restaurant in Owosso, along with King Kone and Cafe Sports in Perry, have each reported one employee testing positive for the respiratory illness.
To date, Genesee County has 2,527 cases, Saginaw has 1,539, Ingham is at 1,265, Livingston is at 710, Clinton is at 279 and Gratiot has 107.
In Saginaw County, the village of Chesaning has 36 cases, many of which were tied to a long-term care facility. The village of Oakley, and Chesaning and Chapin townships all report fewer than five infections. Brady Township has eight total cases while Maple Grove Township has 10.
Clinton County has 12 deaths. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but doesn’t provide specific numbers.
In Shiawassee County, the majority of people diagnosed with the disease have been older than 50, accounting for 178 of the 273 confirmed cases locally.
The county’s hardest-hit areas include the Durand and Owosso ZIP codes with 101 and 95 cases, respectively. Many of those diagnoses were among senior citizens living in long-term care facilities, including Durand Senior Care and Rehab, Pleasant View, The Meadows and The Lodges of Durand.
The Perry area has reported 21 cases.
Women account for 186 infections and men 87, however, deaths among men outnumber those among women 16-11 — similar to state and national trends.
