OWOSSO — The city’s first marijuana grow facility, Oak Pharma Global Healing Solutions, opened its doors Thursday to give tours of the 27,005-square-foot building to industry colleagues, city leaders and contractors.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business, which plans to begin supplying marijuana to some of Michigan’s nearly 400 retail dispensaries in a couple of weeks.
“It’s an exciting day for us,” said Shari Alba, Oak Pharma’s administrative manager. “City officials have been absolutely amazing, very supportive. I’m fortunate I got to be a part of this.”
Taking over from former tenant Precision Electric Motor Sales — which moved to Shiawassee Street in Corunna — Oak Pharma, at 1750 E. South St., has completely renovated the building since last summer, with most of the work done by local contractors.
Sanitized rooms have been designed for different stages of growth, from seedlings to flowering plants. Grow facilities not only grow, but trim and package marijuana for sale to licensed dispensaries.
With Oak Pharma’s licenses obtained and inspections passed, the only item holding up moving marijuana plants into the building is payment for the state licenses. Oak Pharma is waiting for the invoice to arrive in the mail, owner Charles Phyle of Holly said.
Phyle, a computer business owner and Grand Blanc restaurateur said he expanded his interests to include marijuana after he saw how much it helped relax and ease the pain of his daughter-in-law, who died following a long battle with breast cancer.
“My daughter-in-law was taking a pill that cost $10,000 for pain, but the marijuana oil she used worked better,” Phyle said. “I’ve never smoked a joint. I don’t even know what it is. But I saw there was something there that helped people.”
Phyle said he is focusing on the medical versus recreational end of the marijuana business. He plans eventually to open a processing facility next door to Oak Pharma, where he hopes the experts he employs can develop a process for the intravenous administration of medicinal marijuana.
“Maybe we can make this work to help other people solve their problem,” Phyle said. “I’d like to come up with something that can go to hospitals and big pharmas and make people better. This is a way to give something back for what I’ve gotten from the world.”
Alba’s life also has been touched by cancer. Her young niece, who suffered from leukemia, underwent radiation and chemotherapy at the same time. The morphine she was given failed to relieve her pain, Alba said.
“An IV drip would have helped,” Alba said. “Israel is already doing them, and I’m hoping we can bring it here.”
Max Grant, who moved from Grand Blanc to Owosso to be Oak Pharma’s grower, has worked as a medical marijuana caregiver. Through research, and trial and error, he has come up with a grow process he believes will help make Oak Pharma a “medical-grade” grow facility.
“I love the Owosso community,” Grant said. “Everyone’s been great to work with and everyone’s been supportive. What more can you ask for?”
Although the Oak Pharma building is located in Owosso’s industrial park, well away from residential areas, every effort is being made to ensure no aromas escape the facility, Alba said. Fans, carbon filters and air cleaners are set up in every room.
One room’s function is to make cuts from mature plants to create “clones” or seedlings, which are moved to a “vegetation” room in which they go through three phases of growth. The plants are then moved to one of four “flower” rooms, where they blossom under 242 grow lights.
In the “fertigation” room, water from 15,000-gallon tanks is treated with nutrients before machines distribute the plant food into the vegetation and flower rooms.
Oak Pharma is a for-profit business, but Phyle said he is aiming for more: providing significant help to cancer patients.
“Cancer is not going away,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll come up with something that’s really good for the medical field.”
