Officials announce ninth COVID-19 death

CORUNNA — A man in his 80s has died, bringing Shiawassee County’s COVID-19 toll to nine.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials did not provide any additional information about the individual.
The number of cases in the county remained unchanged Wednesday afternoon at 173, with 47 recovered. It’s the first time since April 13 the number of new cases in the county has remained unchanged from the previous day.
Men continue to die at a higher rate than women. Eight of the nine fatalities in the county have been men, even though cases among women outnumber those among men 116-57.
Area care facilities and nursing homes continue to be hotspots for the spread of the respiratory virus.
County health director Larry Johnson said two of the fatalities were residents at The Meadows and four were from Durand Senior Care.
“Due to increased testing in long-term care facilities, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in both residents and employees,” he said. “Some individuals are asymptomatic, but test positive, and they can pass on the virus without knowing. This trend is occurring across the state and nation. The challenge with long-term care facilities is the vulnerable population, who are often elderly and immune compromised.”
Earlier this week, total numbers reported at county health facilities included 72 staff and residents at Durand Senior Care, 24 at Pleasant View, eight at The Meadows and six at The Lodges.
Officials this week announced they are offering expanded testing to asymptomatic individuals who are living or working in high-risk settings such as health care, emergency services and nursing homes.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, Memorial Healthcare will in May offer a test that identifies the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, an indication of potential immunity.
The health department said 107 cases involved facility residents (61.8 percent). Additional cases not specifically detailed involve staff at facilities. Forty-three facility residents reside in Durand, mostly at Durand Senior Care and Rehab, but also at The Lodges of Durand. The remaining 23 residential cases are in the Owosso ZIP code, including at The Meadows and Pleasant View.
“The difficult part of identifying employees,” Johnson said, “is that not all reside in our county and therefore are not captured in our numbers. Employees who do live in the county are, therefore, captured in the general public numbers.”
The number of people hospitalized in the county increased to 13. The most-affected age group continues to be those from 50 to 89 with 113 of all cases in that range.
Testing in the county continues to increase. About 100 additional people received tests Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,302 with 1,979 negative results.
Statewide, cases reached 40,399 with 3,670 deaths.
In Saginaw County, the number as of Thursday was 632 with 56 deaths and 79 recovered. Sixty-three percent of cases in the county were among women, but 53.6 percent of fatalities were among men.
The Saginaw County Health Department reported fewer than five cases in the areas of Maple Grove, Chesaning, Brady and Chapin townships. There were fewer than five cases in the villages of Chesaning and Oakley as well.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (Clinton, Montcalm and Gratiot counties) reported 169 cases (118 in Clinton County) as of Thursday afternoon. Clinton County also has reported nine deaths. Fatalities weren’t broken down by gender, however, women total 62 percent of infections.
While the MMDHD did not break down numbers with care facility infections, health officer Mark Cheatham expressed concerned about those facilities.
“I’m very concerned that outbreaks in congregate care facilities like long term care, adult foster care and prisons are inevitable,” he said. “The reason is COVID-19 has turned out to be more contagious than we feared. We now know that 25 to 50 percent of cases are transmitted by people who are pre-or asymptomatic. Also when someone who is positive is tested up to 33 percent of the time the test says they are negative. This means that a facility can be doing a great job of screening employees and keep sick workers home, but they can still miss someone who goes on to infect others. The fact that you are seeing cases in a facility doesn’t necessarily mean they did anything wrong. This disease is just nasty.”
Cheatham said there are cases in some facilities in his three-county district,
“We are working closely with them and are satisfied with their performance,” he said.
