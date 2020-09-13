OWOSSO — Shiawassee Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a National Suicide Prevention Month suicide prevention walk from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The purpose of the walk, according to a press release, is to “support one another through prevention, education, or to remember a loved one who has died by suicide.”
The coalition’s annual suicide prevention and awareness walk is a free event. To allow people to participate safely, the event has changed from a rally/walk to just a walk this year.
Participants can arrive and walk any time between noon and 6 p.m. starting at the JCPenney parking lot and then heading down the James Miner Riverwalk loop and returning to the parking lot.
All participants will receive a free goodie bag with swag, resources, snacks and other items.
According to Shiawassee Health and Wellness, estimates say only 1 in 4 suicides are reported, and there are approximately 25 attempts for each death.
In Michigan, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death for all ages. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people 15 to 34.
According to SHW, the recent Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth (MiPHY) survey revealed that 45 percent of local ninth and 11th grade youth felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row and 28 percent seriously considered attempting suicide during the past years.
Additionally, the survey conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic showed 19 percent of local youths made a plan about how they would attempt suicide and 14 percent attempted suicide one or more times during the past 12 months.
Given the alarming facts and survey results, it is important to bring prevention and awareness to our community.
Officials say if you or a friend is in crisis, call Shiawassee Health and Wellness at (989) 723-6791 or the National Suicide Prevention Crisis line at (800) 273-TALK.
