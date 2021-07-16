FLINT — Voices for Children Advocacy Center has completed a nearly 4,000 square foot building expansion.
Located at 515 East St., north of downtown Flint, the Children’s Advocacy Center serves thousands of children and families each year. This expansion will enable the center to increase the number of children throughout Genesee County receiving help and support, the group said in a press release.
Voices for Children provides services for youth throughout Genesee and Shiawassee counties. The center serves child survivors of abuse, neglect and human trafficking; educates the community on prevention; and creates advocacy opportunities for the good of all children, the group said.
The new addition includes meeting spaces, office spaces, an additional forensic interview room, an observation room, and four dedicated therapy rooms. The therapy rooms focus on play therapy, talk therapy, art therapy and a SMART room for movement-based therapy. The grounds now also feature a new healing garden for outdoor therapy sessions.
“It’s not a good thing that the expansion is needed; that more and more children in our community are facing abuse, neglect, and human trafficking. What is good is the way this community has supported this necessary addition with time, talent, and treasure. We are grateful for our many supporters who have made this expansion possible.” said President and CEO Claudnyse D. Holloman.
For a full list of Voices for Children’s vital resources and programs, and to learn more about Child Advocacy Center services, visit voicesforcac.org.
