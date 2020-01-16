Healthy contribution

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has been chosen as the 2020 Chairman’s Award winner by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The hospital was selected for the honor by Chamber board of directors chairman Kevin Maurer, who made the surprise announcement Wednesday during an unrelated event underway in the hospital’s auditorium.
Accepting the award on the hospital’s behalf was President/CEO Brian Long, who was presented with a balloon bouquet by Chamber member Laura Burroughs.
Long thanked Memorial’s board of trustees, adminstrators and employees.
“This is wonderful,” Long said. “We certainly appreciate this. It’s great news. Great job, guys. This is excellent.”
The Chairman’s Award is one of several honors given annually by the Chamber. The award is presented to an individual, business or organization that demonstrates a longstanding commitment to the Chamber’s mission.
Maurer, explaining his selection, said: “As our county’s largest employer and community hospital, Memorial has made significant advances in cutting-edge medical technology bringing people from all over the world to our region. Memorial continues to invest in new equipment and facilities. In addition, Memorial supports the local communities they serve and when possible, chooses to buy local goods and services.”
In 2018, Memorial Healthcare announced plans to add a new medical facility to the hospital’s main campus. The facility will serve as the home for three growing clinical service lines: the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neurosciences and Multiple Sclerosis; its orthopedic practice; and therapy and rehabilitation services.
The facility will be home to a new Community Wellness Center, offering the community access to full service, medically based wellness programs.
Last year, Memorial Healthcare received an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes the hospital’s protection of patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization, driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Memorial Healthcare is a 161-bed facility with a medical staff of more than 200, and more than 1,300 employees overall. With 26 satellite offices located throughout Shiawassee County, Memorial serves residents from Shiawassee and several surrounding counties.
Each year, the hospital cares for more than 30,000 emergency patients, provides more than 200,000 outpatient service visits and delivers hospital-based medical services to more than 3,500 inpatients.
The Chairman’s Award will be formally presented at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Dinner and Awards Night set for Feb. 6 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso Township. Tickets are available at the chamber office or shiawassseechamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.