COVID-19 cases continued to climb again in Shiawassee County as the county health department reported 235 and one new death in its bi-weekly update Wednesday.
The 235 cases were the most the Shiawassee County Health Department has reported since it went to bi-weekly reporting April 20. The SCHD reported 124 new cases in its May 4 update.
The positivity rate also increased again to 19.8%, up from 17.3%, putting the county in the Centers for Disease Control’s “medium” risk category. It reached a lot of 3.4% March 30, but has been steadily increasing ever since.
HOSPITALS
While cases have been rising, hospitalizations have remained relatively low. A look at how COVID-19 is affecting hospitals in the mid-Michigan area:
n Memorial Healthcare, Owosso — three COVID-19 patients, with one in ICU. The hospital is at 55% capacity.
n Sparrow Hospital, Lansing — 35 patients, one ICU, 98% capacity.
n McLaren Greater Lansing — eight patients, zero ICU, 97% capacity.
n Hurley Medical Center, Flint — eight patients, three ICU, 94% capacity.
n McLaren Flint — 14 patients, one ICU, 92% capacity.
n Trinity St. Joseph Livingston — two patients, zero ICU, 100% capacity.
n Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw — 26 patients, zero ICU, 98% capacity
n Ascension St. Mary’s, Saginaw — five patients, zero ICU, 91% capacity.
