CORUNNA — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by health department officials Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Shiawassee County to 224.
However, the death toll in the county remained at 19 for the second consecutive day, and officials now say 86 people have recovered from the respiratory illness. All but one local person who died has been older than 60.
Women account for the majority of cases in Shiawassee County with 156 infections, though men have died at a higher rate (11-8).
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 3,167 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,804 negative results. Of those to test positive, 75.9 percent are Caucasian, 22.2 percent are unknown and 1.3 percent are Asian.
Long-term care and assisted living residents account for 135 of the county’s cases. Additional cases at area facilities were reported among staff, although they are counted among general public numbers.
Nine individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, and 196 people are self-quarantining.
Statewide, there have been 50,079 cases, with 4,825 deaths — an increase of nearly 500 new cases and 38 deaths from Thursday.
