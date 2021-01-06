OVID — State officials say seven Ovid Healthcare Center residents have died from COVID-19 in the week ending Monday, one of the largest fatal outbreaks in the area since the pandemic began.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Monday update, the facility, 9480 M-21, also reported three new cases of COVID-19 among residents this past week and seven cases among staff members.
Overall, the facility has seen nine residents die from the viral infection amid 40 cases. In addition, 24 staff members overall have been infected at the Clinton County long-term care facility.
Representatives of Ovid Healthcare, a skilled nursing facility (SNF), did not respond to an email seeking comment. Representatives from the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, which oversees Clinton County, also did not respond to a request for comment.
According to MDHHS, among 1,220 long-term care facilities in Michigan, there were 718 new resident cases over the past week and 243 deaths. New staff cases totaled 735 with three deaths. Overall, 17,206 long-term care facility residents have contracted the virus.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS said Tuesday there were 2,956 COVID-19 cases overall in Shiawassee County, 3,888 in Clinton County and 12,053 in Saginaw County.
Despite the cluster of deaths at Ovid Healthcare, other area facilities have apparently been more successful at maintaining low levels of infection in recent weeks as they begin vaccinating residents against COVID-19.
In Saginaw County, Chesaning Comfort Care, a home for the aged (HFA), reported no new infections among staff or residents this past week. The facility has had only seven and eight cases, respectively, overall.
Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center, an SNF, also reported no new cases, with just four resident deaths overall and 13 staff cases (no deaths).
In Shiawassee County, The Olive Branch in Perry (Adult Foster Care facility) reported no resident cases or deaths and six overall staff cases.
Oliver Woods in Owosso (AFC) reported no new resident or staff cases. The facility has had 34 resident cases, six resident deaths and 16 staff cases overall.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township (SNF) reported no new cases. The facility has had 37 resident cases and three deaths, as well as 40 staff infections.
“The staff at Pleasant View continue to work hard every day, following all guidelines, in order to keep our facility safe and cheerful as possible during these difficult times,” Administrator Shana Espinoza said in an email.
The Meadows (HFA) reported no new cases. The facility has had six resident cases and three deaths, as well as eight staff cases. Memorial Healthcare’s long-term care facility (SNF) has had just four staff cases overall.
“At Memorial Healthcare, our provider, staff, patients’ and residents’ health and wellness has, and continues to be, our top responsibility and focus,” Megan Smith, associate vice president of Quality and Safety said in an email. “Throughout this pandemic, we have developed and implemented many processes and procedures, such as social distancing; wearing of face coverings; enhanced cleaning; restrictions of visitors; health screenings of employees and patients; and monthly, and weekly if necessary, COVID-19 testing of long-term care employees and residents.”
Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center (SNF) reported one staff case. The facility has had 58 resident cases and 14 deaths since March 2020, and 46 staff infections.
The Lodges of Durand (AFC) was reported as not in compliance with reporting requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.