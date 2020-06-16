Keeping it all in perspective

OWOSSO — Even as COVID-19 restrictions ease and some people go back to work, many continue to feel anxious, depressed or overwhelmed by this still-challenging time — but help for Shiawassee County residents may be only a phone call away.
Officials at Shiawassee Health and Wellness are issuing a reminder they are there to help people cope with the extraordinary levels of stress they may be experiencing. To get started, call (989) 723-6791, any time.
“It’s normal to feel helpless and to feel a lack of control right now,” said Lindsey Hull, CEO of Shiawassee Health and Wellness. “People will use the coping mechanisms they have relied on. But when those don’t work any more, they should get some help. Learning new coping mechanisms addresses this situation.”
Human beings are comforted by routines but constantly have to adjust to new circumstances, for example having to don a coat when it becomes cold, she said.
“What do you do when the bottom falls out in a pandemic?” Hull said “When routines are disrupted, you have to make many more decisions than you normally would. That causes fatigue, and when you’re not sure what you’re supposed to be doing, you can end up in a place where your regular coping mechanisms don’t work.”
In an unprecedented event like a global pandemic, symptoms of anxiety can appear even in people who generally don’t experience them, Hull said.
In mid-March, when the coronavirus first broke out in the U.S., Shiawassee Health and Wellness officials were already asking what they could do to help protect people from the burgeoning health crisis.
Hull said her agency linked up with community partners to meet such basic needs in the community as food, housing, health care, education and transportation. Partners included Capital Area Community Services and Memorial Healthcare. Medical services were offered at the Lodges of Durand and Pleasant View.
“This is one of the beautiful things about Shiawassee County — the desire to work together and bring our knowledge together,” Hull said. “Collectively, we can reach more and do more.”
In collaboration with the Shiawassee County Health Department, Shiawassee Health and Wellness helped form an essential needs hotline.
“We saw that if we could address basic needs, we would eliminate stressors,” Hull said.
Now that Michigan is reopening, “the next challenge is reengaging safely. How do we come back to a new normal? There is still a lot of uncertainty — the impact of the reopening on the spread of the virus, for example. We will need more readjusting, more learning new things.”
Throughout the health crisis, Shiawassee Health and Wellness has remained open and in full operation. Officials are implementing plans to safely meet clients’ needs — for one, reducing face-to-face contact by means of telehealth sessions.
Hull said she is optimistic about the future.
“We’re going to make it,” she said. “Humans are problem-solvers and we are resilient. We’re in a spot that’s been a challenge, but we’re already showing our ability to recover.”
General tips for taking care of mental health during the pandemic include taking breaks from media coverage, reaching out to family and friends by phone, text, social media or old-fashioned letter-writing, getting outside (while maintaining social distancing), exercising, spending time with pets.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call (989) 723-6791 to access services, including emergency services. Or visit the office, 1555 Industrial Drive, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can also visit the Shiawassee Health and Wellness Facebook page and shiabewell.org for more information.
