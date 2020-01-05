Fulfilling that resolution

OWOSSO — With the new year underway, many people are turning their attention to the annual resolution to lose weight or get into shape.
According to polls by PBS and Ipsos, in 2018 and 2019 13 to 50 percent of Americans who make a New Year’s resolutions choose exercising more in the new year.
“Around New Year’s is always a busy time for us,” said Laura Archer, CEO of Shiawassee Family YMCA in Owosso. “People come into the new year setting fitness goals and looking to commit to healthy habits.”
For the YMCA, the holiday season is a slow build to the rush after New Year’s.
“We start to see momentum build up to the New Year and we have specials during that time to get people to come before the rush,” Archer said.
Typically, new memberships for the "Y" increase at a slow and steady pace in the late spring and summer months. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the YMCA sees between 20 to 80 new members per month.
Archer says things begin to pick up around Thanksgiving as people begin to think about fitness goals for the new year. The "Y" begins to see membership increases soon after, typically gets 80-plus new members per month during the holiday season with the peak coming in January, when new memberships double normal averages.
Last year, the "Y" saw more than 140 new members after New Year’s.
Fitness Coliseum, a group fitness center, also sees its biggest increases in new participants in January.
“Our average class size is around 12 to 15 people, but around this time of the year it goes up to 17 to 20,” said Brianna Carroll, owner and trainer at Fitness Coliseum. “The class sizes increase not only from new people, but also from current members who start to come in more frequently trying to accomplish their New Year’s fitness goals.”
The uptick in business at the Shiawassee Family YMCA and Fitness Coliseum is far from an outlier in the industry.
A 2018 report by the fitness business software company Zenplanner, found an 18-percent increase in new memberships in January. And while the number of people resolving to exercise more has started to decline in recent years, January is still the best month on average for gyms across the country.
In fact, a report by the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) found that gyms gain, on average, 4 percent more members in January than any other month of the year.
While the number of people may increase the general duties around the gym remain very much the same, although some adjustments are made to help new guests.
“We spend more time responding to people’s questions and inquiries (this time of year),” Carroll said. “(With the class sizes being larger) we’ll also add another trainer to help lead classes.”
Archer also said answering the questions of new members is a significant part of the workload during the New Year’s rush.
“It’s a busy time for everyone from desk staff to trainers,” Archer said. “A big part is the customer service, we have more guests that we need to greet and answer questions for so we have to be extra attentive.”
The rush doesn’t last forever — not everyone sticks with their resolutions past the first month of the new year. For the YMCA and Fitness Coliseum, things typically get back to normal between February and early in the spring as more and more people abandon their resolutions.
“The people who are still coming in April are usually the ones that stick with the goal long term,” Carroll said.
Both Archer and Carroll offered tips to the “New Year’s Resolvers” on how to stick with their fitness goals.
“My tip (for new-comers) is don’t be nervous,” Carroll said. “Don’t let yourself get in the way of your goals; set sustainable goals that work for you long term.”
Archer offered similar advice.
“Develop the habit of coming in, develop relationships within our fitness community and take advantage of what we have whether that be training, classes etc,” she said.
