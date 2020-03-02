CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department has partnered with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department to bring family planning services to women, men and teens at low or no cost.
Services are provided by a nurse practitioner at the Shiawassee County Health Department, 149 E. Corunna Ave. The nurse practitioner provides family planning services and educates clients on their reproductive health.
Family planning services are confidential and include sexual health education, help choosing the right birth control method, pregnancy testing and counseling, preventative health exams (pelvic exams, pap smears, breast exams) to screen for cancer or other health issues, blood testing, and confidential and anonymous sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.
A variety of insurance plans are accepted, including Medicaid. For those without insurance, the total charge is based on income and ability to pay. No one will be denied service because of an inability to pay.
The family planning program is currently accepting new patients. Call (989) 833-220-3200 for more information or to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.