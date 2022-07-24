OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary will be hosting a Two-Day Shoe Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Memorial Healthcare auditorium.
This event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit future hospital projects.
The event features “trendy, comfortable medical shoes, socks and accessories” from Outside The Box Shoes, a press release said. Customers can choose from popular name brands such as Cherokee, Dansko and KLOGS.
Cash, checks, credit/debit cards and payroll deduction for qualified Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.