SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Two companies are teaming up to produce “sneeze guards” for businesses to limit the possibility of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The effort by Hi-Quality Glass of Owosso and SLH Metals of Corunna combines SLH’s metal fabricating expertise with Hi-Quality’s knowledge in the glass business to keep employees working and make the community safer, business representatives say.
Hi-Quality Glass has been in business since 1981 and makes custom glass and plexiglass products for replacement or repair uses, such as windows, shower doors and just about anything else possible.
Owner Andy Patrick said his workers were in Lansing when they received word that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had issued her “stay safe, stay home” order, prohibiting non-essential work and travel.
“We were in Lansing doing a job, and when we came back, we had to close up the shop,” Patrick said. “We had three or four or five existing projects we were working on, and we had to stop work on those.”
Patrick said after the order from the governor, he began to brainstorm ways to keep himself and his four employees working.
“Some of our customers knew we stocked plexiglass and lexan and reached out to us to come up with a way, similar to what VG’s and Kroger have, to make shields for stores and businesses,” Patrick explained. “People were looking for a way to do that.”
Patrick reached out to SLH Metals, a metal fabrication shop, since he already had a working relationship with the company and general manager Steven Taphouse.
The two companies are now collaborating to produce plexiglass shields. Hi-Quality Glass is custom-producing the plexiglass components, and SLH is making the brackets that secure them when installed.
“It’s a local business, and they have a unique skillset with the equipment they have,” Patrick said. “Not only making this work, but doing it with a quick turnaround is important because a lot of businesses will be opening again soon.”
Taphouse said SLH, which has 17 employees and has been in business for more than 25 years, has avoided layoffs, and expects to be able to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic with the shields his company is now producing, along with several other projects.
“Business was busy for sure (before the COVID-19 outbreak), but all we can do is essential work at the moment. We’re keeping a close eye on what happens as far as the governor’s executive order,” Taphouse said.
Patrick said he’s been approached by numerous businesses interested in purchasing guards, and thanked Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath for his help in getting the collaboration off the ground.
“Justin Horvath was kind enough to advertise on his Facebook page to local businesses in town,” Patrick added. “We’ve been contacted by multiple agencies, and people trying to get back open. People from the county all the way to the city of Lansing, local insurance agencies and places like that who are getting ready to get back to normal. If anyone needs anything, they can give us a call, and we’ll do our best to help them out. But we won’t be opening our lobby until the governor ends the executive orders. We’re still available for emergencies.”
Taphouse was also thankful for the collaboration.
“Andy called and said he wanted to get ahead of the curve and make these sneeze guards,” Taphouse said. “As long as they’re a demand, and Andy’s selling them, we’ll keep making the brackets for sure. We thank Hi-Quality for involving us in the process and we’ll provide for the community to the best of our ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.