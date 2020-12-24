CORUNNA — Just a day after health officials vaccinated the first Shiawassee County residents against COVID-19, the health department announced five people have died from the virus over the past week.
The five deaths match the highest weekly total previously reported in the county — a number reached just two weeks ago. The health department provided no information on the latest victims in its press release. The county’s website shows five additional deaths among women since a week ago, raising the total to 54 — 32 women and 22 men.
Tuesday, the health department and Memorial Healthcare began vaccinating front-line workers with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The health care providers received hundreds of doses to begin the program with health workers and long-term care residents slated to receive it first.
However, even as vaccines began offering hope the pandemic could end in 2021, the health department said the county has seen 2,732 cases of COVID-19 since the virus took hold in March. The total increased 196 over the past week — a week-over-week increase from the previous report in which 145 new cases were announced. Officials say there are 1,026 active cases in the county.
While the weekly number of cases was up from the previous report, the county figures are down substantially from the record of 350 set four weeks ago. After five consecutive weeks with new cases above 230 each week, the county now has seen consecutive weeks below 200.
According to the latest statewide Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures, there have been 469,928 cases of COVID-19 since March. Overall, 11,775 people have died. The state reported 3,400 new cases Wednesday, along with 70 deaths.
According to MDHHS, Memorial Healthcare had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, including three in the ICU. The facility was at 54 percent capacity.
MDHHS also this week reported 19 new resident cases at Ovid Healthcare Center in Clinton County, as well as three staff infections.
Chesaning Comfort Care in Saginaw County had one new staff and one resident case this week.
The Lodges of Durand South building also had one resident and one staff case.
The Olive Branch in Perry reported two staff cases.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township reported three resident cases and a resident death, as well as three staff infections.
