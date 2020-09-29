OWOSSO — An employee working within Memorial Healthcare’s Long-Term Care Unit has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday.
The individual, who was not identified, showed no symptoms of COVID-19 and is currently in self-quarantine at home.
At this time, all Memorial Healthcare Long-Term Care employees and residents are being tested for COVID-19, according to a press release. Testing will continue weekly per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
All residents have been isolated in their rooms and are not participating in group activities, the release continued. Memorial Healthcare said it is using electronic platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Messenger and Facetime to offer residents the ability to connect with their loved ones.
“This is the first instance of an employee testing positive at our Long-Term Care Unit and we have protocols in place to monitor and reduce the risk of further infection,” Megan Smith, Memorial Healthcare Associate Vice President of Quality and Safety, said in the release. “We have begun increased testing and symptom monitoring for staff and residents, as well as a quarantine for all residents.”
Memorial said it is working closely with the Shiawassee County Health Department to ensure residents and staff are complying with the latest CDC guidelines. The health department staff and infection control staff at Memorial will continue to monitor the employee, officials said.
Memorial Healthcare is urging residents to continue following CDC guidelines, including social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of separation from others, wearing a face covering and seeking a COVID-19 test if experiencing any symptoms. For a full listing of guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
If resident family members have any questions, contact Memorial at (989) 729-4525.
