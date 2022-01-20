CORUNNA — For the second straight week, Shiawassee County set a record for new COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period, the health department reported Wednesday.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 822 confirmed infections were reported from Jan. 13-19. The previous record was 763, set the previous week.
The number of weekly cases reported has more than doubled in two week and quadrupled over the past four weeks. On Dec. 29, the SCHD reported just 187 weekly cases.
The health department also said the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 also increased, up from 30.94% of all tests to 34.48%. Anything over 3% indicates community spread.
In addition to the increase in cases, the county reported six confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There were four the previous week. Overall 186 county residents have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.
The county no longer is reporting “active” cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers also have been suring as the omicron variant takes hold.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the average number of new cases over the previous five days was 17,202 per day. The MDHHS said there were 86,009 new cases over that time period, as well as 501 deaths.
Michigan now has seen 1.8 million cases of the virus, as well as 28,980 deaths.
Hospitals
According to MDHHS, Memorial Healthcare reported 18 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The facility was at 69% capacity.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,875 hospital beds with 1,331 occupied. There are 377 COVID patients among those patients, including seven children. Seventy-two people are in an ICU with COVID and 29 are ventilated.
Schools
Citing a sharp increase in student absences and school-related COVID-19 cases, Morrice Area Schools is transitioning all students to remote learning for the remainder of this week. All school-sponsored activities, including athletics, are canceled/postponed through at least Monday, Superintendent Rob Pouch indicated in a letter to families Wednesday.
The district reported 102 student absences Wednesday, a figure more than double the average district daily absence total, according to Pouch. He noted the district is “continuing to have students leave by the hour.”
“Our intention is to resume all face-to-face activities as normal effective Monday,” Pouch said. “We will continue to monitor our local data and communicate any changes in these plans.”
Morrice joins a number of area school districts in making changes to deal with yet another surge in COVID-19 cases.
Byron middle and high school students transitioned to remote learning Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, with plans to return for face-to-face instruction Monday.
Since Jan. 12, Byron has had 38 cases and has quarantined as many as 225 students and staff.
Monday was a district-wide professional development day, with no classes scheduled for students.
New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School enacted a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors Wednesday through at least Feb. 4 as the building grapples with a 5% COVID infection rate.
Since Jan. 12, New Lothrop has reported 29 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in the district, the majority among high school students and staff. An additional 199 students have been asked to quarantine.
Preschool through sixth-grade students will continue to have the option to wear a mask, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume indicated in a letter to families Tuesday. Masks aren’t required during lunch, outside or during extra-curricular activities. Masks remain required for everyone on buses.
Owosso Public Schools instituted a district-wide mask mandate for all students and staff following the Thanksgiving holiday break. The mandate continues through Monday, though the district’s board of education could extend the mandate during its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. the same day.
Owosso reported 29 new, confirmed cases of the virus Jan. 12-19 affecting the district’s preschool, elementary, middle and high school buildings. An additional 19 people were asked to quarantine during the same period.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported 34 cases of the virus affecting all district buildings since Jan. 12. Perry Public Schools reported 26 cases and 26 quarantined individuals affecting the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.
Chesaning Union Schools reported 45 COVID cases affecting all three buildings. Quarantine information was not provided in update letters.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Wednesday reported 23 new cases and 43 quarantined individuals affecting the district’s elementary schools, middle school and high school.
Corunna Public Schools reported 34 active cases affecting Louise Peacock and Elsa Meyer elementaries, Corunna Middle School and Corunna High School this morning. Quarantine figures were not provided.
Durand Area Schools has reported 24 cases since Jan. 10. No quarantine figures were provided on the district’s website.
