YMCA campaign aims to shed light on child sexual abuse

OWOSSO — Because many families in Shiawassee County have been isolating and experiencing extra stress during COVID-19, local experts believe incidents of child sexual abuse have been on the rise.
At the same time, pandemic isolation means there are fewer people witnessing the signs of child sexual abuse, bringing down the number of local incident reports significantly.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is participating in “Five Days of Action” through Friday, a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness and inspiring adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.
“Through meeting with partnering agencies, I’m aware that being home for months on end has created challenges in all facets of domestic life for many, many people, especially families with children,” Shiawassee YMCA CEO/Executive Director Laura Archer said. “This is such an unprecedented time, and none of us have the right tools in our tool kit (to deal with it) because it’s all so new.”
Five Days of Action is aimed at providing communities and parents/caregivers with tips, tools, activities and resources to help with prevention and reporting, Archer said.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA, in partnership with national organizations such as the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation and Praesidium, are making materials available on social media to help adults learn more about preventing child sexual abuse.
No live events are planned for Five Days of Action, Archer said, because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting the presence of members to 25 percent at the YMCA in Owosso, in compliance with Centers For Disease Control guidelines.
“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be the number-one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” Archer said. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”
Ellen Lynch, vice president of victim services at Voices For Children, a nonprofit agency covering Shiawassee and Genesee counties (formerly the Child Advocacy Center), said a local report shows that since March, when the pandemic hit, incident reports have decreased 60 percent.
And yet, incidents of abuse have spiked, Lynch said, attributing the increase to the additional financial and other stresses created by spending so much time at home.
“We’re asking aunts, uncles, teachers and others to pay close attention to children during Zoom conferences — for school or clubs or other occasions,” Lynch said. “Look to see if the child can barely stay awake, or if their hair is tangled in knots. We’re telling people, if in doubt, just report.”
Anyone can file a report, and it’s anonymous. Call (855) 444-3911.
“We all have a social responsibility to protect kids,” she said.
According to national nonprofit Darkness to Light data, compiled before the virus, one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Ninety percent of victims know their abuser. About 30 percent of the abusers are family members, and 60 percent of the victims never tell anyone. False reports are rare, with research showing only 4 to 8 percent of incident reports are fabricated.
Archer said the Shiawassee Family YMCA is becoming a community hub for linking people with resources because they feel comfortable coming to the Y for help with personal issues.
“We’re trying to be a resource center,” Archer said. “If someone’s having an issue, they can feel safe coming to us for information about anything, including free pre-school, food support and free medical care. We know how hard people have been hit by COVID-19.”
Archer said anyone seeking information can email the Y at info@shiawasseeymca.org or send a message to the Y’s Facebook page.
