CORUNNA — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Shiawassee County increased for the first time in two months, according to the latest Shiawassee County Health Department report, but active cases remain low.
According the Health Department’s Wednesday report, the county now has seen 3,645 confirmed cases of the virus — up from 3,574 a week ago.
The 71 new cases is substantially higher than last week’s 43-case increase and is the first uptick since the county reported 266 new cases Jan. 6. The new-case figure has dropped each week since then.
While new cases increased, active cases dropped to 53, down from 77 the week before.
In addition, the county reported one new death, a woman, bringing the pandemic total to 78. Overall, 35 men have died and 43 women, all over 60 except for one man.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there have been 591,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,563 deaths.
With the number of confirmed new cases in Michigan either falling or remaining at a lower level than in late 2020, the state has once again announced reduced restrictions. Restaurants this week will be allowed to increase capacity once again and other businesses also will see fewer rules.
In the meantime, the state is opening up vaccine availability to more people. Monday, the state opened vaccines to agricultural and food processing workers.
Starting March 8, anyone older than 50 with medical conditions or disabilities, and those who care for family members or children with special needs will be able to seek vaccines.
“Please be patient as we work out details for our process for vaccinating this group,” the Health Department said in a press release. “SCHD will provide updates through our Facebook page and our website as to when clinics will be available for this group.
“SCHD will continue to maintain our 65-and-older waiting list and call to schedule those appointments. As more vaccination priority groups begin to open, SCHD will continue to vaccinate individuals aged 65 and older as well as individuals who fall into this new category,” the release said.
People who fall into current vaccine categories may call the Health Department at (989) 743-2360 to place their name on the list. The SCHD encourages people to place their name on multiple lists when possible because availability differs from place to place.
Who’s vaccinated
The MDHHS said it has distributed 3.01 million doses of vaccine as of Tuesday and 2.35 million have been administered, including to 13,272 Shiawasee County residents (some obtained vaccines elsewhere).
The county Monday said it has received 5,600 Moderna vaccines and administered 4,494. It received 1,200 doses this week for first- and second-dose clinics. Memorial Healthcare said Monday it has received 5,605 doses overall, including 300 this week.
Just more than 18 percent of state residents have obtained at least one shot, but Shiawassee County lags behind at 15.8 percent coverage.
Hospitals
Memorial Healthcare Monday said two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in its ICU.
Long-Term-Care Facilities
Long-term care facility residents and staff were among the first to receive vaccines and cases have fallen dramatically since 2020.
This week, the MDHHS reported one news staff case at The Lodges of Durand. No other area facilities reported any resident or staff cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.