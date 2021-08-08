ELSIE — On the outside, Carson Vincent seemed to have it all.
He was a star player on the Ovid-Elsie basketball team and two-time Shiawassee County area player of the year. He was successful in school and poised to play college hoops at Mid Michigan College.
However, there was something under surface that no one recognized at the time, according to his mother, Michelle Vincent. Her son’s inner turmoil ultimately resulted in his death by suicide nearly three years ago, a tragedy that shocked the small-town community.
Michelle Vincent is hoping to raise awareness and “end the stigma” associated with suicide by hosting Vinnie’s Walk in her son’s honor from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 at Ovid-Elsie High School’s Mark H. O’Donnell Field. Participants will be encouraged to make 34 laps around the track — the number Vincent wore on his jersey at Ovid-Elsie.
“He had been struggling … on the outside he was happy. He always wanted to defend others. He wanted to make everybody laugh,” she said. “To me, he had it all and was very fortunate. But inside, he was fighting these demons and he was too terrified to talk about it, to tell anybody.
“It’s important for these kids to know that it’s OK to say the word ‘suicide.’ It’s OK to ask for help. It should be just as important to go to the doctor to fix our brains as it is if you break a leg during a soccer game. It’s got to be just as common.”
Vincent died at the age of 17 on Sept. 17, 2018, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A 6-foot-4 power forward, he scored 1,026 career points, the second-best mark all-time at Ovid-Elsie.
He was named The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the only athlete to win the award twice.
In 2018, he led the Marauders to their first league championship since 1984 and their first district title since 1994.
He was attending Mid Michigan College and was set to play basketball for the school in the winter at the time of his death.
“I never thought that I would lose one of my children to mental health,” Michelle Vincent said. “(Mental health) has got to be just as important as our physical health.”
After his death, residents in the Ovid-Elsie area started a GoFundMe for the Vincent family that raised more than $17,000. Michelle Vincent said the family didn’t really need the funds and another resident had already paid for Carson’s funeral, so the money invested in the Shiawassee Community Foundation to create the Carson James Vincent Memorial Fund, a scholarship for seniors to use toward their college education.
Donations at Vinnie’s Walk next month will benefit the scholarship fund. Several groups will also be on hand at the event:
n Lansing Area Out of the Darkness, which “helps create safe spaces and walks where all can come together whether it’s mental health, you suffer yourself or lost a loved one,” Michelle Vincent said. The group is hosting its own walk Sept. 26 at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing.
n Cedar Creek Hospital, which provides treatment for adolescents and adults in need. Cedar Creek will have pamphlets, brochures and councillors on hand.
n Shiawassee Health and Wellness, which offers counseling and mental health help. The group will also have brochures and councillors available.
n I Understand, a non-profit that supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide, or struggled with mental illness.
Michelle Vincent added it was important to host the walk in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many people isolated and limited social interaction for the better part of a year.
“Not all kids are struggling, some kids are fine with being not with their friends every day, but some kids just need that outing to be with other people,” she said. “The pandemic is just another reason why we need to have a mental health talk.”
Carson Vincent remains a popular figure in the Ovid-Elsie community even three years after his death. He won the “Greatest of All-Time Tournament,” in 2020, a fan vote hosted by The Argus-Press sports department on social media to determine the best basketball player in area history.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament held in his memory in 2019 at Ovid-Elsie attracted 73 teams.
“Carson will always have an impact on our community — not just because of his legacy as an athlete, but also the awareness that his passing created,” Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said.
“I think we take for granted how much kids go through these days and in the case of Carson, you thought that he had everything going for him. In a lot of ways he did, but we never understood what he was really going through. We hope that Carson’s legacy will have a positive impact in the sense that we can use his story to help other people.”
Cunningham applauded the advocacy for suicide awareness the Vincent family has taken.
“Michelle has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and I am glad that she continues to fight for other people and uses her voice,” Cunningham said.
Michelle Vincent said the support she has received from the school district and community as a whole has been tremendous.
“I feel like if I had lived in a bigger community, I would not have the support, because I would just be another person,” she said. “When you get these great, small communities, it’s overwhelming in a wonderful way.”
To register for Vinnie’s Walk, visit https://bit.ly/ourmarchforward. Registration is free and ends Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information on how to participate, find Vinnie’s Voice on Facebook.
