Memorial announces Employee of the Month

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced Ashley Lamrouex, a receptionist for Memorial Healthcare Pediatric and Adolescent Services (Dr. Michael Kramer, Dr. Julie Creighton Sovis, and Bethany Pavon, CFNP), as its December Employee of the Month. She has been employed with Memorial since 2015.
According to her winning nomination, “Ashley has recently taken on two positions in her department without any hesitation and always goes above and beyond for patients and her coworkers. She is extremely knowledgeable within the job scope and consistently makes herself available to help or answer questions. Ashley is very deserving of this nomination by demonstrating a consistent positive attitude during this hectic year.”
Lamrouex lives in Owosso with her husband Jason, son Carter and daughter Aubrey.
