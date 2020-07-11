LANSING — The American Red Cross and the movie “Wonder Woman 1984” are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be canceled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.
As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing a prop replica giveaway from the Warner Bros. Pictures film “Wonder Woman 1984” due to hit theaters Oct. 2.
Those who donate through July 31 will be entered for a chance to win an authentic movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman’s from the film.
Make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
