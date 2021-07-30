State says delta variant circulating locally

LANSING — The Shiawassee County Health Department Thursday said the more-contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been identified locally in a patient.
“The delta variant surfaced in December 2020 in India and has spread rapidly throughout the world. Due to the delta variant being more contagious, county residents should remain vigilant in practicing public health mitigation measures.” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said.
State officials Wednesday in their most recent update said 1,762 Michigan residents contracted COVID-19 from Saturday to Tuesday.
Along with the new confirmed cases, there were 19 confirmed deaths statewide.
In Shiawassee County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there now have been 5,778 confirmed cases and 108 deaths.
The Shiawassee County Health Department only provides updates every two weeks. MDHHS updates statistics twice each week.
Overall, MDHHS says the state has seen 901,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,902 deaths.
This week, the CDC announced it is recommending everyone, including vaccinated individuals, to wear masks indoors if they are in areas where there is a substantial or high transmission rate of the virus.
The Data Tracker shows 63.2 percent of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The CDC says 41.5 percent of all Shiawassee County residents are now fully vaccinated. Among those 65 and older, the rate is 73.9 percent. The 18-and-older group drops to 50.3 percent while those 12 and older (the youngest age approved for vaccines) falls to 47.8 percent.
The Shiawassee County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. in August at the Shiawassee County Health Department. Residents can schedule an appointment online at health.shiawassee.net under the Coronavirus Vaccination tab or walk in. Pfizer (12-plus), Moderna (18-plus) and J&J (18-plus) are available at no cost.
