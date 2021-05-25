LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday said 59 percent of state residents older than 16 now have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
MDHHS said the number — from the CDC’s data tracker — includes 4.69 million people. The state has reached the first of four milestones in its “Vacc to Normal” plan at 55 percent. Another milestone at 60 percent will further reduce gathering restrictions.
Officials say to fully end COVID-19 restrictions, the state must reach 70 percent vaccinated. Nine states already have reached that figure.
MDHHS said on its website that some providers do not report data to the state. It’s own vaccination tracker shows 52.5 percent vaccinated.
The MDHHS site reports 28,555 Shiawassee County residents have received at least one shot — 48.2 percent. There are 24,640 county residents fully vaccinated —41.6 percent.
Both Pfizer and Moderna now say children as young as 12 can safely obtain vaccinations.
MDHHS Monday said there were 1,378 new COVID-19 cases for the Sunday-Monday period, as well as 14 deaths. Overall confirmed cases now stand at 884,580 with 18,953 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, there have been 5,677 cases and 101 deaths.
The testing positivity rate in the state was 4.35 percent Sunday. Locally, the rate dipped to 4.17 percent. Memorial Healthcare said Monday it has 13 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU.
