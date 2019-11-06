County advances annual health dept. funding approval

CORUNNA — Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners’ Health and Human Services Committee advanced a motion authorizing the Health Department to accept Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funding totaling $976,548.
“It funds our main core programs which are food protection, onsite sewage, infectious disease control, STD control and prevention, hearing and vision screening, immunizations, and the protection of public and private groundwater supplies. A number of different programs that are funded through this,” said Larry Johnson, Shiawassee County Health Department director.
Johnson said the funding provides about 40 percent of his department’s annual budget. Johnson said this year the amount was a slight increase.
He said other sources of funding for his department include Medicaid reimbursements and fees collected from things such as environmental health services.
The county provides about $217,000 a year, about 7 percent of the budget, Johnson estimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.