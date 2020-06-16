CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials Monday said there are only 11 known, confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County.
The number of confirmed cases has not risen since Friday, remaining at 243. Officials say 206 people are considered recovered and 26 have died. Currently, there are no county residents hospitalized for the respiratory virus.
Since correcting for several false positives in May, the county’s case total has been nearly steady, rising from 237 on May 23.
Cases among women have totaled 166 while 77 men have been infected. However, 15 men have died and only 11 women.
Long-term care residents in the county have accounted for 64.2 percent of all cases (156-87). Additional long-term care employees also were among those infected, but have been counted with the general public and, in some cases, don’t reside in the county and aren’t included in local numbers.
People older than 50 have accounted for 167 of the county’s confirmed cases with 25 of 26 deaths among people older than 60.
Elsewhere, Clinton County now reports 146 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. There are 43 probable cases as well.
Although the Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, it does not provide specific numbers.
Saginaw County reports 1,132 confirmed cases and 116 deaths. A breakdown of cases in specific municipalities was not available this morning.
In Genesee County there are 2,089 infections. Lennon reported fewer than five. Clayton Township has 13 cases and Gaines Township has nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.