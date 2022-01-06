CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is officially present in the county.
The Shiawassee County Health Department announced it was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that one resident has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant in December.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the omicron variant spreads more easily than other variants of the virus, but its overall impact compared to the delta variant, remains unknown, the SCHD said in a press release.
County officials did not release weekly COVID-19 figures Wednesday because of problems with the statewide system used to track numbers.
According to the MDHHS website, the state reported 27,346 new cases for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as 277 deaths. There have been 1.59 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 27,563 deaths.
The state website shows Shiawassee County with 10,836 cases overall — up from 10,400 the previous week. In addition, the state now says 180 local residents have died, a 13-person increase from the SCHD’s reported numbers last week. Both figures would represent substantial increases, however, the state and local numbers provided often do not match exactly.
Memorial Healthcare in its Monday report said there now are 17 people admitted with COVID-19. The number had been as high as 36 recently.
The health department recommends the following strategies reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus:
n Vaccination and booster doses for those eligible
n Testing for COVID-19, especially before gatherings
n Mask wearing in public indoor spaces
n Social distancing from others
n Staying home if you are sick or have symptoms
n Isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms
n Notify your close contacts if you test positive
