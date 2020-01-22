OWOSSO — A public hearing in advance of a final vote on a recreational marijuana ordinance has been set.
The Owosso City Council Tuesday approved a consent agenda item that set the public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in council chambers inside City Hall.
The council also approved a first reading of a draft ordinance that allows for unlimited number of recreational marijuana growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters to set up shop in Owosso.
The ordinance limits the number of retailers of either medical or recreational marijuana to four.
In addition, the draft rule prohibits the five new types of licenses available from the state of Michigan for recreational marijuana facilities: microbusiness, excess grower, designated consumption establishment (lounge or club) and event organizer for temporary marijuana events.
Another provision states the Owosso Planning Commission can review the number of recreational marijuana businesses at the one-year mark of implementation “to re-evaluate and determine if the number allowed needs to be adjusted.”
Kevin Blair, the attorney for Lume Cannabis Co., told council members the business plans to open its licensed medical marijuana facility today. Lume hopes to add recreational marijuana to its operation as soon as possible after the Feb. 3 public hearing, he said.
Lume will be the first medical marijuana facility to open in Owosso. Three other medical marijuana firms are licensed to do business in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.