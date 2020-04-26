CORUNNA — Officials say a seventh person in Shiawassee County — a woman in her 90s — has died from COVID-19.
In addition to the fatality —the first woman to succumb to the virus in the county — the Shiawassee Health Department said Saturday evening that the number of cases locally rose by two, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 130. Of those diagnosed, 40 are considered recovered.
According to the health department as of Friday, 12 people remain hospitalized with the respiratory illness, not counting the seven who have died. Those who have died — one woman and six men — range in age from 33 to older than 90.
Of the county’s 130 confirmed cases, 86 have been women and 44 have been men. Those infected range in age from 15 to 99.
Officials say they thus far they have tested 1,925 people with 1,501 negative results.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines, Lennon.
There are also several whose location is unknown.
Durand has the most cases in Shiawassee County with 62. Owosso has 24.
In Michigan, confirmed cases reached 37,203 Saturday with 3,274 deaths. All surrounding counties — except Clinton County — have more cases than Shiawasee: Genesee has 1,452, Saginaw has 545, Ingham has 395, Livingston has 315 and Clinton has 106.
