CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday reported the largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases since April.
Confirmed Shiawassee cases jumped by 11 from the previous day to 248 cases. The total increased by eight the previous day and hadn’t gone up by double digits since April 26 when the number jumped from 130 to 158.
Officials were unavailable this morning for comment on reasons for the sudden increase.
Shiawassee County deaths remained steady at 21 with 92 people considered recovered. Health officials have tested 3,383 people.
The respiratory virus has struck 172 women and 76 men with a majority of cases in the county reported at long-term-care facilities. Eleven men have died and 10 women. Hospitalizations remain low with just seven people under care.
This week, officials reported their youngest patient, an infant younger than 1. The majority of cases in the county have affected people older than 60 with 135 of those diagnosed.
Most cases have been found in the Durand area (97), where Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Meadows both have reported clusters of the virus.
The Owosso ZIP Code area now has 84 cases, and includes both Pleasant View and The Meadows.
Perry area cases climbed to 16 while Corunna now has 10 cases.
Nursing facilities in the area were involved in early outbreaks, but all now are reporting no new cases and reductions in the number infected.
Statewide there are now 53,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,060 deaths.
In Saginaw County, there are 962 cases and 100 deaths.
Chapin, Brady and Chesaning townships all have five or fewer cases. Maple Grove Township has nine.
The village of Chesaning now has 29 cases, which are believed to be tied to a long-term care facility.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department has reported cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but has not released specific numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.