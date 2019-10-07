CORUNNA — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
People who give blood or platelets during October will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards. See rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31 include:
From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at Baker College, 1020 S. Washington St. in Owosso.
From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 31 at Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
