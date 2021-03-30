CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot between the transportation garage and middle school.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is conducting the drive-thru event especially for people who may be returning from spring break travel.
The event is open to everyone. No doctor’s order is needed, nor are insurance or a prescription.
You can pre-register by visiting, honumg.info/corunna.
For more information, visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest.
