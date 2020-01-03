New Year’s welcome

OWOSSO — The first baby born in Shiawassee County in the new year is a girl: Emily Beltran.
Emily was born Wednesday — Jan. 1, 2020 — at 2 p.m. in Memorial Healthcare’s Family Birth Place, and pronounced healthy.
She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 19.75 inches.
Her parents, Rosa Cortez and Saul Beltran, arrived at the hospital at noon Wednesday. The natural delivery was “easy” and took place just a couple hours later.
“I am so happy,” Cortez said Thursday. “Other than being a little tired, everything is good.”
Cortez and Beltran, who live in Burns Township and work on a farm, have two other children, Cristian, 9, and Sheryln, 13. The older children are happy to have a little sister, the couple said.
“Our other babies are big now, so to have the first baby of 2020, it’s amazing,” Saul Beltran said. “New year, new baby.”
Beltran’s brother and his wife came to Memorial Wednesday night to meet Emily and give the couple red roses and helium balloons, Beltran said.
After the birth, Beltran phoned a number of other relatives who couldn’t be present, including his mother and sisters, to tell them about the latest addition to the family. They and other relatives were celebrating the good news in the couple’s native Mexico.
Memorial’s Family Birth Place gave the family a large gift basket containing many goodies for the family. Among the gifts were two blankets, one knitted and the other quilted, handmade by patient care secretary Rachel Harrison, and a $200 gift card.
The Meijer store in Caledonia Township was a major contributor to the gift basket, as was the hospital’s gift shop. Volunteers make knitted caps for Memorial newborns throughout the year.
Baby Emily received a special cap emblazoned with the words, “Happy New Year!”
“(The gifts are) to recognize the first baby born in the new year and to celebrate that, and to thank them for choosing us,” Family Birth Place nurse manager Lorna Quirk said.
Cortez said she is happy she had her third baby at Memorial. She and Emily expect to check out of the hospital today.
“They have treated us really good,” the new mom said.
“We can’t ask for anything more,” Beltran added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.