CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial is hosting “A day of remembrance” stair climb at Nick Annese Stadium at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event is open to anyone, and registration is $20 for adults. For people under 18, a donation is requested.
Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the climb begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.
Participants will have to sign a liability waiver. Comfortable clothing should be worn.
For more information call Erick Mogg at (989) 721-1392 or Travis Schneider at (989) 413-2632.
