LANSING — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during October will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church, 650 South St. in Owosso.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St. in Owosso.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Oct. 9 at Morrice Junior/High School, 691 Purdy Lane in Morrice.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
