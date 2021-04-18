Memorial receives high marks in pediatrics, adolescent medicine

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine recently received Adolescent Champion Gold-Level certification as an adolescent-centered medical facility through the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine (SAHM).
As health centers across the country often struggle with missed opportunities to provide adolescents the best care, the offices of Dr. Michael Kramer, Dr. Julie Creighton Sovis, Bethany Pavon, CFNP, and Crystal Osmer, LMSW, CAADC, demonstrated Adolescent Champion Gold-Level status in the following areas:
— Adolescent patient satisfaction
— Staff perception of adolescent-centered care within their clinic
— Provider comfort and confidence in caring for adolescents
— Provider and staff knowledge of and attitudes toward confidentiality and minor consent laws
Adolescents experience unique health care needs that often go unmet. Health care centers play a key role in meeting the needs of adolescent patients and empowering them to establish lifelong healthy behaviors.
The Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine (SAHM) is a multidisciplinary organization committed to improving the physical and psychosocial health and well-being of all adolescents through advocacy, clinical care, health promotion, health service delivery, professional development and research.
The organization began with a multidisciplinary group of health care professionals who shared a vision for improving the quality of care provided to adolescents not only within Michigan Medicine, but across the country.
With support from Michigan Medicine and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which transitioned from an inspired idea to a nationally recognized organization and are currently work with primary care, school-based health, and youth-serving organizations across 40 states.
For more information, contact Memorial Healthcare Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at (989) 729-4100.
Memorial Healthcare, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is an independent, community nonprofit hospital with 161 beds and a medical staff of more than 200 physicians and advanced practice providers and nearly 1,500 employees. Memorial is the sole hospital in Shiawassee County, serving a population of approximately 68,000 with an expanded footprint in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Ingham, and Clinton counties.
For more information, visit memorialhealthcare.org.
