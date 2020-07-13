OWOSSO — Oliver Woods officials this week said that although they’ve managed to keep residents at the retirement facility safe from COVID-19, measures have left people isolated.
This past week, though, residents were treated to a visit from 4-H members and miniature and full-sized horses, which they hadn’t been able to take part in for many weeks.
“Across our 26 senior living communities in Michigan, we have had zero cases of COVID-19 among any of our more than 1,000 residents,” community relations manager Jeanette Allen said via email. “Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care of Owosso has proactively implemented many safety precautions to minimize the risk of infection.
“There has been so much fear of catching this virus, especially among seniors,” she added. “This has led to seniors being isolated in their homes, unable to socialize and afraid to engage with their local community for many months. Now that the community is opening up and hospitals and surgeons are providing elective surgeries, it’s a good time to reassure seniors.”
One of the facility’s typical “life enrichment events” is the equine encounter program provided by Sami Jo Sovis of SS Equestrian in Owosso.
“Residents have made special connections with her horses. You can see the joy in their faces when they interact,” Allen said. “During the lockdown Sovis’ staff provided a special horse parade past our residents’ windows. Now that the lockdown has been lifted, residents are able to enjoy one to one interaction with masks and while maintaining social distancing guidelines.”
