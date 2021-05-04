CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said a walk-in vaccine clinic will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Venice Township Fire Hall, 960 S. New Lothrop Road, for area residents in need of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The department also said businesses and organizations with 10 or more employees interested in having SCHD or a community partner visit onsite to provide COVID-19 vaccinations can fill out a survey at hipaa.jotform.com/211116283990050 to begin scheduling a clinic.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 50 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 38.9 percent — 3.15 million — have obtained full vaccine coverage. The state has administered 7 million doses of vaccine (first and second shots).
In Shiawassee County, 46 percent of residents — 25,685 — have received one dose and only 35 percent are fully vaccinated (19,555).
The state said half of women in Shiawassee County have received at least one shot, but just 41.4 percent of men. Vaccine completion shows 39.2 percent of women fully vaccinated, but just 30.8 percent of men.
Shiawassee County lags behind the state in percentage vaccinated in every age group.
MDHHS said in the county more than 71 percent of people 65 and older have received at least one shot and more than 63 percent are fully vaccinated. Among the 50-to-64 age group, the figures are 52.5 and 40.6 percent.
Even though vaccinations for teenagers only opened in early April, the county already has seen 21.3 percent receive one shot and 9.8 percent fully vaccinated. The 20-to-29 age group is at 12.6 percent fully vaccinated while 30-to-39 is at 20.5 percent and 40-to-49 is at 23.8 percent.
Health officials say the key to reopening the economy fully and resuming “normal” life is to achieve 70-percent or higher vaccination levels throughout the nation.
The SCHD Monday said it received 800 second-shot doses of vaccine this week and provided 230 of those to various community partners.
Thursday’s vaccine clinic in Venice Township will include doses of both the Moderna two-shot and Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine. People interested in the J&J shot should call (989)74302460 or fill out a vaccine interest form at the health department website and include a J&J preference in the comment section.
MDHHS said it has provided 43,660 doses of vaccine to Shiawassee County, including 27,200 Moderna, 13,260 Pfizer and 3,200 J&J.
