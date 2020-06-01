Flyover honors health care workers

OWOSSO — A “Home Town Heroes Fly Over” soared over Memorial Healthcare Sunday afternoon as a flight of four planes circled the facility to honor health care workers.
Operation Gratitude delayed the event from Saturday because of windy conditions, but clear skies Sunday allowed for nearly perfect viewing.
The planes flew over McLaren-Lapeer Region Hospital, then McLaren-Flint and Hurley Medical Center.
The flight went on to Owosso before heading back to Ascension Healthcare in Grand Blanc and finally conducting a “missing man” flight over Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
