SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets.
In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 will receive a $5 smazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 amazon.com gift card to five winners. More information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/unite.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
n from 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St.
n From 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at St Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St. in Laingsburg.
