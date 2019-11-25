CORUNNA — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
People who take part through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email.
Search by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross blood donor app, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling (800) 733-2767 or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Additionally, those who give between Wednesday and Saturday will receive an exclusive, long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Genesee County
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. dec. 5, at the Swartz Creek United Methodist Church, 7400 Miller Road.
Shiawassee County
n From 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at New Lothrop High School, 9285 Genesee St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. at the VFW Post, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at Perry High School, 2555 W. Britton Road.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St.
