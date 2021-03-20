OWOSSO — Individuals ages 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Shiawassee County Health Department announced Friday.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled by appointment only. Those interested may pre-register at https://hippa.jotform.com/203646139090050.
Individuals ages 16 and 17 must seek out the Pfizer vaccine, the SCHD said. Currently, the SCHD only has received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
