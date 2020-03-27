OWOSSO — Local first responders say they’re being as careful as they can be — and following instructions of health professionals and government officials while performing their duties to avoid infection by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said Thursday his officers have to be even more careful than the public during the present coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re limiting everything we do, and we try not to put more than one officer on a call,” Lenkart said. “Our officers are professionals and they’re coming in to do their jobs very professionally.”
He said Owosso police are taking reports for property and minor, non-violent crimes over the phone. If someone comes into the public safety building in Owosso to file a report, Lenkart said, an officer will step outside with whomever is making the report to maintain social distancing. Officers also have personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, which they are utilizing.
“We’re doing everything we can to be safe,” Lenkart said. “We have protective gear. Everyone’s apprehensive about this. Two-and-a-half weeks ago, when we had the first meeting at Memorial, they said it was coming, and it wasn’t a matter of if it came, but when,” he said.
Despite the situation across the state country, Lenkart said, the community is reacting well for the most part, and traffic flow on city streets is down about 50 percent — meaning people are staying home.
“From the community standpoint, as best as I can tell, everyone is honoring the governor’s order,” Lenkart added. “I’m impressed with how the community is responding to this.”
Owosso police Sgt. Jeffrey Dame agreed the community is doing what it should be doing during the crisis. He added area residents need to continue to stay home, and prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Right now, we’re more than anything preparing for what’s coming,” Dame said. “There’s going to be an increase in cases. We’re being as careful as we can, disinfecting patrol vehicles, and we’re increasing use of personal protective equipment. We’re trying to minimize contacts, use social distancing and talk to people outside if possible when making a report.”
Dame said the public is taking everything well, and urged people to listen to medical professionals.
“I would say public is taking everything very well,” Dame said. “People are staying inside and keeping to themselves. That’s the biggest change. I would refer to doctors and tell people to listen to directions from the medical community. Be as limited as you can possibly be. It could be a tough situation, and it’s going to get worse. No one wants to get sick or ill. It’s a scary situation.”
