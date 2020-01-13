OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center and the MSU Extension are presenting the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 28.
The Jan. 28 session is a free information meeting. Groups meet for 16 weekly sessions and six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The NDPP is a program proven to motivate and support people at risk for developing diabetes and those with pre-diabetes to make practical changes and cut their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by more than half.
The pre-diabetes class takes place at the Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center, 317 S. Elm St., Suite 202.
The cost of the class is $650, but with funding from Michigan State University Extension and Memorial Healthcare, the cost of this class is reduced to $50 per person. Financial assistance may be available upon request.
For information, call (989) 729-4700 or Sean Knurek, MSU Extension educator, at (989) 743-2254. Register online atevents.anr.msu.edu/NDPPOwosso2020/ or contact Knurek at knurekse@msu.edu.
