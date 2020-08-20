CORUNNA — For the first time in nearly two months, a Shiawassee County resident has died from COVID-19, officials said in their weekly press release.
According to the Wednesday afternoon update, the latest person to die was a woman in her 70s. Overall, 28 people now have succumbed to the coronavirus in the county. The woman’s death is the first since July 1.
Cases in the county climbed by double digits for the fifth straight week after dropping to nearly zero in June.
There are now 340 confirmed cases in the county — 30 active. The case total jumped 16 from a week ago. As of July 1, there were only 251 confirmed cases in Shiawassee County.
Health officials say 282 people have recovered from the virus. In Michigan, the case total is 94,278 with 6,349 deaths.
The Shiawassee County death is the 12th among women locally. Men have accounted for 16 deaths. Women account for 221 cases in the county and men 119. Those figures mirror national trends.
Officials say there are two people hospitalized, however, officials have said previously that number may lag behind the actual current case load because of the way numbers are reported.
The Durand ZIP Code area has accounted for 109 cases while Owosso’s total is 120, Perry has 26, Morrice has 23 and Corunna has 17.
Of those diagnosed in the county, 213 have been older than 50. Every age range has been affected, with three cases diagnosed younger than 3.
Early in the pandemic, long-term care facilities had the largest share of local cases. Now, however, the general public accounts for 74.4 percent of all cases (253) while residents in facilities who were diagnosed has remained nearly unchanged at 84.
In Saginaw County, there are 2,098 cases with 126 deaths and 1,183 recoveries. In Maple Grove Township there are 20 cases. Brady Township has 12 and Chesaning Township has six cases. The village of Chesaning has 36 cases.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports 372 cases with 13 deaths in Clinton County. There are 68 probable cases. The department reports cases in Duplain, Victor and Ovid townships, but not specific numbers.
