CORUNNA — McCurdy Park will be filled with superheroes, villains and fairytale creatures Saturday, all trying to raise money for cancer research.
The “Knock-out Cancer” event — beginning at 10 a.m. — is being hosted by Jill Seely and Gordon Garcia and their Relay for Life team, Charlie’s Angels.
Seely started Charlie’s Angels in honor of her husband, who died of leukemia in the early 1990s, and has been involved with the organization for almost 20 years. About five years ago, her brother passed away from the same disease and her mother and aunt passed away from cancer.
Relay for Life had its beginnings in 1985 when a Tacoma, Washington, doctor walked and ran around a track for 24 hours to raise money for research. He raised $27,000 and during his trek he came up with the idea of teams forming a “relay” to continue the cancer battle. Nineteen teams took part the following year and the effort has grown nationwide since.
Saturday, members of the group the Neverland Needle Nook, who dress up as fairytale and Disney characters that attend different events across the state, will be on hand. Seely expects the group to send princesses to mingle with kids throughout the day.
There will be superheroes from the League of Enhancement, including Batman’s sidekick, Robin, and Nick Fury, the Marvel Comics character.
Area residents are encouraged to attend in their costumes and there will be a few other entertainers as well.
Since the event is superhero and fairytale character themed, Seely and Garcia decided to set up a station for costume making with plain capes and other things kids can cover with superhero symbols.
“Pretty much what the event is all about is a children’s comic con type of thing. We are going to have all these superheroes and characters there and they’ll be hanging out with the kids and taking pictures,” Garcia said.
Seely met Garcia a few years ago at the annual Shiawassee County Relay for Life event after his boyfriend’s mother passed away from cancer.
Since then the two have formed a bond that led them to start planning events. Charlie’s Angels has hosted many different events to raise money for cancer research, including a Christmas craft show planned for Dec. 7 at the Owosso VFW.
The pair said the idea for Saturday’s event came to them when they were thinking about how to get kids more involved in the cause.
The two hope to raise a few thousand dollars. All the proceeds will benefit the Shiawassee County Relay. For 2020 the Charlie’s Angels Relay for Life team has a $5,000 goal.
“If people will look at the big picture and see how important their work is, then one day there won’t be a reason to relay any more. It gets closer and closer each year,” Garcia said.
“That’s what I say, I relay so one day my kids won’t even know the word or have to deal with cancer,” Seely said.
