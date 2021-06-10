CORUNNA — Shiawassee County, over the past week, recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
In its weekly update, the SCHD said there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, the fewest since six were reported over seven days ending July 15, 2020. Overall, the county has seen 5,721 cases of the viral disease.
Health officials said there are 186 active cases of COVID-19 — the lowest total reported since February. The county had 294 active cases a week ago, and more than 1,200 as recently as April 28.
Confirmed deaths from the virus remained at 99 this week, the third time in four weeks no deaths were reported. The last time the county saw no deaths in three out of four weeks was in August 2020.
Statewide, there have been 891,314 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 19,439 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 257 cases and seven deaths Wednesday.
Cases have fallen dramatically since vaccinations ramped up earlier this year. In November 2020, the state saw a high of 7,888 cases in a single day. Deaths reached a high of 140 in a single day on Dec. 8, 2020.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has four COVID-19 patients, including two in the ICU. The facility is at 41 percent capacity.
MDHHS also said Wednesday that the state population older than 16 is at 59.9 percent with at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC data tracker.
As of June 1, under the Vacc to Normal plan, outdoor capacity limits were lifted, indoor businesses were increased to 50 percent capacity and only non-vaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors.
When the state reaches 60 percent vaccinated, the next milestone in the Vacc to Normal plan kicks in two weeks from that date. Additional milestones take effect at 65 and 70 percent.
MDHHS’s vaccine data, which does not include information from the VA, DoD, Bureau of Prisons and out-of-state providers, shows 54.6 percent of residents with one or more doses and 48.4 percent completely vaccinated.
MDHHS, however, continues showing Shiawassee County lagging behind state averages.
Just 50 percent of county residents have received one shot and 44.4 percent are fully immunized (26,282).
